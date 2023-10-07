Bölgesel Amatör Lig (BAL) 11. Grup ekiplerinden Bozokspor yeni sezonun ilk maçında Dersimspor ile karşı karşıya gelecek.
Yeni sezon hazırlıklarını sürdüren Bozokspor sezona konuk olduğu Dersimspor sahasında galibiyetle başlamak istiyor. Yeni sezon öncesi kadrosunu baştan aşağı yenileyen Bozokspor sezondan beklentisi yüksek. Bozokspor 13. haftada maç yapmadan BAY olarak geçecek.
Bozokspor’un ilk yarı fikstürü şu şekilde;
1.Hafta Dersimspor - Yozgat Belediyesi Bozokspor
2.Hafta Yozgat Belediyesi Bozokspor - Başarı Otomotiv Rüstempaşa
3.Hafta Kangal Termikspor - Yozgat Belediyesi Bozokspor
4.Hafta Yozgat Belediyesi Bozokspor - Hekimhan Belediyespor
5.Hafta Develigücü SK - Yozgat Belediyesi Bozokspor
6.Hafta Yozgat Belediyesi Bozokspor - Murat 2020 Gençspor
7.Hafta Ovacık Belediye Munzurspor - Yozgat Belediyesi Bozokspor
8.Hafta Yozgat Belediyesi Bozokspor - Elazığ Aksaray Gençlikspor
9.Hafta Erzincan Ulalarspor - Yozgat Belediyesi Bozokspor
10.Hafta Yozgat Belediyesi Bozokspor - Malatyaspor
11.Hafta Hacılar Erciyes Gençlikspor - Yozgat Belediyesi Bozokspor
12.Hafta Yozgat Belediyesi Bozokspor- 12 Bingölspor
13.Hafta BAY.